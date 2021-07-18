Landslides in India's Mumbai Kills 20

Heavy monsoon rains have caused landslides in the Indian city of Mumbai leaving at least 20 people killed, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Floods in Mumbai, India👇👇



This is the climate crisis unraveling. No place is “safe” any more. pic.twitter.com/BmwAy8I1D4 — Daniel Moser (@_dmoser) July 17, 2021

Seventeen people were killed after a wall collapsed in the Chembur suburb early Sunday and three others killed after huts collapsed on top of each other in a landslide in the Vikhroli area late Saturday, Tanaji Kamble, public relations officer at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



Mumbai is currently witnessing monsoon rains that have caused waterlogging in some areas. Train services have been disrupted too.

"As per the nowcast warning issued at 00.30 a.m. by IMD (India Meteorological Department), intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3 hours," the BMC tweeted early Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened "by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai."

#MumbaiRains

This tweet to remind you we aren't alone suffering from the current situation, if you see any dogs/cats on the street or near your home then give them SHELTER Or guide them somewhere safe asap! pic.twitter.com/A0dQSloxAg — Taksh (@Taksh_shikari) July 17, 2021

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," he wrote on Twitter, also announcing a compensation of Indian Rupees 200,000 ($2,730).

