Le Drian meets Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah

ALBAWABA - French special presidential envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah, to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon.

The officials addressed regional and international issues and efforts made in regard to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, a day after representatives of France, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt met in Doha to discuss the Lebanese presidential crisis.

📹 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives French President's Special Envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian. pic.twitter.com/2Qqzip2EIH — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 18, 2023

The Saudi Press Agency released a statement reading: "The bilateral ties between the kingdom and France, means to intensify joint coordination in several fields, and the latest developments of the Lebanese file".

Among the meeting attendees was the advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Nizar Al-Aloula, and the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille.

Le Drian and Bin Farhan also discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and enhance joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France.

Doha Meeting on Lebanon's Crisis

The five-nation group on Lebanon has met up in Doha to discuss imposing penalties on those who have hands in delaying the presidential elections in the country.

The representatives stressed their support for Lebanon's independence while also expressing concern over the lack of a replacement for Michel Aoun, whose term ended in late October.

A statement was released following the meeting, stating: "We discussed several options including taking measures against those who obstruct progress in this area,".

Additionally, the EU urged all parties to step in and bear accountability as the situation in Lebanon deteriorates in a statement last week. The statement also accused Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies of resorting to "unconstitutional tactics to prevent the conclusion of the parliamentary vote, such as walking out after the first round or breaking quorums to block the election of the opposition candidate".