Lebanese forces fire tear gas at protesters

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of people protested against the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, who attempted to break through the fence leading to the Grand Serail in downtown Beirut on Wednesday.

In #Beirut, #Lebanon, retired military personnel are staging protests amid the continuous depreciation of the Lebanese Lira. pic.twitter.com/4efOX9aYve — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) March 22, 2023

People who mainly participated in the protests today are retired soldiers and staged rallies against the continuous depreciation of the Lebanese pound.

A protester shouted: "My monthly salary is $40. How can I survive." Protesters demonstrated their low income that has become too low to cover basic expenses.

Beirut, Lebanon: as the Lebanese Lira continues to lose value, retired military personnel demonstrate. pic.twitter.com/SVulwciy8X — Glynis Filyaw (@GlynisFilyaw) March 22, 2023

Videos and photos were shared online showing people running away after security forces fired tear gas against protesters in Beirut.

A couple of days ago, the Lebanese pound reached its lowest record, trading at 100,000 against the U.S. dollar on the black market.