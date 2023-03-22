Lebanese forces fire tear gas at protesters

  1. Home
Published March 22nd, 2023 - 01:06 GMT
security forces
Tear gas fumes fill the air as retired Lebanese army and security forces veterans attempt to break into the government palace premises in the centre of Beirut on March 22, 2023 during a demonstration demanding inflation-adjustments to their pensions. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of people protested against the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, who attempted to break through the fence leading to the Grand Serail in downtown Beirut on Wednesday.

People who mainly participated in the protests today are retired soldiers and staged rallies against the continuous depreciation of the Lebanese pound.

A protester shouted: "My monthly salary is $40. How can I survive." Protesters demonstrated their low income that has become too low to cover basic expenses.

Videos and photos were shared online showing people running away after security forces fired tear gas against protesters in Beirut.

A couple of days ago, the Lebanese pound reached its lowest record, trading at 100,000 against the U.S. dollar on the black market. 

