Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Joins Fray for Resolution of Deadlocked-Cabinet

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Christian Maronite Follow >

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi is reportedly planning to invite Christian Maronite political leaders to a summit in an attempt to resolve the government crisis.

Rahi has repeatedly urged officials to form a small cabinet of technocrats to end the deadlock.

Lebanese politicians have been unable to agree a new government since a general election in May as rival parties have competed over the allocation of portfolios.

Head of the "Independence Movement" MP Michel Moawad revealed after meeting with the Patriarch Tuesday that Rahi might convene a meeting for the Maronite leaders in Bkirki to press for the formation of the new government.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and the head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, have not yet been informed about Rahi’s initiative.

However, sources close to Bkirki confirmed that Rahi has taken a decision to hold the summit, the date of which would be decided soon.

“Rahi discussed the issue with a number of officials in the past days, and received positive reactions to his initiative,” the sources said, adding that all leaders are aware of the urgency to end the stalemate.

Bkirki “aims to have a unified Christian vision on key issues in the country, mainly the cabinet crisis,” the sources said.

The announcement of Rahi’s initiative comes a day before the monthly meeting of Maronite Bishops, which according to the Central News Agency would issue a very important statement that would warn about the dire political, economic and security situation.

On Tuesday, Rahi met with several officials, including Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari and General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

This article has been adapted from its original source.