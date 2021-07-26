Lockdown Jitters! Covid-19 Infections Spiral to 1061 in Jordan

Jordanian government reported 15 deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,061 virus cases on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 764,983.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,963, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 4.44 per cent.

A total of 23,888 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 8,348,413, according to the statement.

The statement added that 767 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 746,960.

The statement added that there are currently 8,060 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 61 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 513, the statement said, adding that 53 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 15 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 9 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 16 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 7 per cent, 9 per cent for ICUs and 5 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 594 in Amman, 107 in Zarqa, 83 in Irbid, 63 in Balqa, 51 in Tafileh, 47 in Jerash, 30 in Ajloun, 25 in Madaba, 20 in Mafraq, 19 in Karak, 17 in Aqaba, four in Maan and one in Ramtha District, while no cases were registered in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,788,103, while 2,060,638 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,449,300.