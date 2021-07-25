  1. Home
  3. Macron Wants an Israeli Explanation For The Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Published July 25th, 2021 - 08:48 GMT
France's President Emmanuel Macron is covered in garlands during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Faa'a international airport for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021. Ludovic MARIN / AFP
French, Israeli leaders tackle spyware crisis during telephone call

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an official excuse from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group during a telephone conversation Saturday.

Israeli Channel 12 said Macron expressed discomfort about reports that his mobile phone and others of French government officials were compromised. Bennett promised an investigation at the highest level would be launched but noted the incident occurred before he assumed office.


It was alleged that at least 10 governments -- including Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Hungary, India and the United Arab Emirates -- were customers of the NSO Group and spyware was used to target activists, journalists, lawyers and politicians.

The spyware can reportedly turn a phone into a surveillance device in which messages, cameras, audio recordings and applications could be accessed.

