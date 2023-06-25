Breaking Headline

Morocco postpones Israeli-Arab summit amid West bank tension

Published June 25th, 2023 - 10:11 GMT
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita speaks during a joint press conference with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Morocco announced the postponement of the highly anticipated Arab Allies of Israel summit as tension rests at all times high in the West Bank after numerous attacks carried out by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians recently.  

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that the summit will be postponed till times are more suitable. "There were efforts to arrange it during the summer. Unfortunately, there is a political context which could prevent this meeting from producing the results we had been hoping for," Bourita said.

If held, this would be the second meeting would be the second annual meeting for Israel's Arab allies, who joined the bandwagon in signing normalization deals with Israel as part of what is known as the Abraham Accords.  

A spokesman for Israel's foreign ministry told AFP they had "no response" to Rabat's decision to postpone the summit. 

 

