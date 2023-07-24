Netanyahu arrives at Knesset amid judicial overhaul vote

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Monday morning, sources revealed that Netanyahu left Sheba Medical ...
ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset to take part in discussions on the judicial overhaul vote.
Also, If no deal is reached, the opposition will boycott the final votes on the reasonableness measure, said opposition leader Yesh Atid.
Protesters gathered near the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday morning following another night of camping out in the streets in an attempt to move closer to Israel's parliamentary building.