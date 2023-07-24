Netanyahu arrives at Knesset amid judicial overhaul vote

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset to take part in discussions on the judicial overhaul vote.

Also, If no deal is reached, the opposition will boycott the final votes on the reasonableness measure, said opposition leader Yesh Atid.

VIDEO: Israeli protesters camp in tents outside the Knesset as lawmakers are set to debate the judicial overhaul bill ahead of the final vote on Monday. pic.twitter.com/6K8pYLyVYs — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 24, 2023

Protesters gathered near the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday morning following another night of camping out in the streets in an attempt to move closer to Israel's parliamentary building.