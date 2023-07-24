Breaking Headline

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu leaves hospital after surgery

July 24th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Monday morning, sources revealed that Netanyahu left Sheba Medical ...
Netanyahu arrives at Knesset amid judicial overhaul vote

Published July 24th, 2023 - 09:05 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset to take part in discussions on the judicial overhaul vote.

Also, If no deal is reached, the opposition will boycott the final votes on the reasonableness measure, said opposition leader Yesh Atid. 

Protesters gathered near the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday morning following another night of camping out in the streets in an attempt to move closer to Israel's parliamentary building.

Tags:Netanyahujudicial overhaulIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

