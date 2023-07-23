Netanyahu receives pacemaker before judiciary vote

ALBAWABA - Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, underwent a pacemaker implant later on Saturday, just days after being released from the hospital following an emergency health concern due to dehydration.

In a statement following the surgery, Netanyahu said: "I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors,", indicating that the surgery was successful.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, his office said in a statement early Sunday, just days after he was discharged from hospital following a health scarehttps://t.co/Y2dK2Bs6tk pic.twitter.com/dmk03HT3T3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 23, 2023

This all comes at a critical time for the Israeli Prime Minister, as the Knesset is set to vote on the controversial judicial overhaul bill for the second time on July 11, following its initial approval on July 11.

The judicial overhaul bill aims toward limiting the supreme court's powers over important matters in the country. The bill was first introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies who claim that the overhauls aim toward balancing the branches of government and reversing decades of judicial corruption.

Protesters are out in force, according to organizers, 365,000 people are expected to have gone out in cities around the country, with 180,000 people in the streets of central Tel Aviv alone, arguably the largest protests so far.

Ever since the bill has been on the Knesset table in January, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to express their absolute firm rejection of Netanyahu's suggested bill, as they believe it would give politicians the upper hand in where the country moves forward.