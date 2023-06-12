Netanyahu's corruption trial begins

ALBAWABA - The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in alleged corruption charges, began Monday and is expected to last for three days.

International media outlets reported that Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for receiving extravagant gifts worth 700,000 shekels (around $193,000) between 2007 and 2016 from wealthy individuals, in exchange for financial or personal favors.

The leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, provided his testimony before the Central Court in occupied East Jerusalem as part of the trial. Lapid's arrival at the court was broadcasted live on television screens.

During his testimony, the opposition leader revealed that Netanyahu made two attempts to convince him to support a legislative proposal that would have resulted in significant tax breaks for a prominent Hollywood mogul.



Lapid is considered a crucial witness in what is known as "Case 1000".

The trial has garnered significant attention as it puts the Israeli Prime Minister under scrutiny for alleged corruption.

Netanyahu, who has been in office for over a decade, denies all charges against him and claims that the accusations are "politically motivated."

The outcome of this trial is expected to have significant implications for the political landscape of Israel and its future leadership.

As the proceedings unfold over the next three days, the world will closely watch the developments and await the final verdict in this high-profile corruption case involving the country's top leadership.