A new ceasefire in Sudan looms in the horizon

ALBAWABA - A Sudanese official stated to Erem News that ceasefire talks are still underway between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah in hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution for the ongoing war that has been tearing through Sudan for months.

The official told Erem News that the warring parties in Sudan are still continuing their talks with Saudi-U.S. backed mediation in the Saudi city of Jeddah and that each party had offered to the table their terms to agree to a new ceasefire, indicating that slow progress is being made. He said: "Maybe a new truce will be agreed upon".

He also added that the truce will come in several stages, starting with a number of truces across the country and opening safe passages for humanitarian aid and civilians, then followed by a permanent ceasefire, which is hoped to reach an inclusive political process excluding the dissolved National Congress Party.

Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Sadiq said that he rules out a truce, stating that indirect negotiations had not yet resumed in earnest.

In a statement to the Sudanese news agency SUNA, he added that "agreeing on another truce is conditioned to obligating "rebels" to evacuate public facilities and leave citizens' homes, in addition to putting an end to robberies and looting cases, blocking roads, and disrupting people".

Since the outbreak of the conflict on 15 April last, the war between Army Commander Abdul Fatah al-Burhan and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemeti", has killed at least 3,000 people and displaced more than 3 million from the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur.