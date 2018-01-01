North Korea marked the New Year in typically hostile fashion by again threatening to launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. - while showing off its military might by using ice sculptures.

On New Year's Day, Jong-un said the U.S. will never be able to start a war against North Korea now that his country has developed the capability to hit all of the U.S. mainland with its weapons.

"The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk," Kim said during a televized New Year's Day speech.

"This is reality, not a threat."

The North Korean leader also called for improved relations with the South, an idea mentioned in speeches more often than it is met.

He said the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics would be a good opportunity to showcase the status of the Korean nation.

He said the North and South could meet urgently to discuss the North sending a delegation.

"The Winter Olympic games that will be held soon in the South will be a good opportunity to display the status of the Korean nation and we sincerely wish that the event will be held with good results," he said.

The New Year's address is an annual event in the North and is watched closely for indications of the direction and priorities Kim may adopt in the year ahead.

