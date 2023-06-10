Old bomb kills 27 people mostly children in Somalia

ALBAWABA A tragic incident occurred in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Friday, resulting in the loss of at least 27 lives, primarily children. The cause of this devastating loss was the detonation of remnants from an old bomb, According to the state-run Somali National News Agency.

The news agency reported that at least 53 people were injured in the explosion.



It added that the explosion occurred in the village of Murali in the Janaale area of Lower Shabelle.

"This disaster happened today near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off.

It exploded on them. Twenty of them died and others are injured," Abdi Ahmed, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley told reporters earlier. "We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area."