Oman Records First Two Cases of Omicron Variant

Published December 14th, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
omicron variant
Omicron variant. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month

Oman announced its first two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant, state news agency ONA reported. 

This comes in the wake of the Sultanate announcing that its 18-plus population would now be allowed to book boosters in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19omicronOmicron variantOmanmiddle eastCOVID19coronaviruslockdown

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

