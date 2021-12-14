Oman Records First Two Cases of Omicron Variant

Oman announced its first two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant, state news agency ONA reported.

This comes in the wake of the Sultanate announcing that its 18-plus population would now be allowed to book boosters in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Recording the First Cases Of Omicron Variant#OmanVSCovid19 pic.twitter.com/zhEGTJWbR4 — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) December 13, 2021

“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month.



