  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Oman Refuses Israeli Planes to Fly Over Its Airspace

Oman Refuses Israeli Planes to Fly Over Its Airspace

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 21st, 2022 - 06:03 GMT
El Al at the tarmac
El Al's airliner lifting off from the tarmac in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Oman is continuing to refuse its airspace to the Israeli El Al carrier. This is news that is trending on the social media. 

It was all set to go. On 11 August, Israel civilian planes were given permission to fly over Saudi airspace.

It was thought then that Oman would be next to give permission and it will be in a matter of days as stated by non other that the El Al CEO  Dina Ben-Tal but not so. 

So why? It is thought that Iran is pressuring Oman not to give permission for the Israeli El Al to fly over its airspace.

Its early days yet, and Muscat might change its mind because it has always been friendly with Israel but doesn't want to lose its mediatory role with Iran with the Arab states, in Yemen and possibly Syria and that means it will willingly yield to pressure from Tehran for political leverage.

 

The news of the refusal of the Sultanate to give permission is being retweeted on the social media and likely to go viral. It was always thought that Oman would follow suit of the Gulf states who normalized with Israel including the UAE and Bahrain under the Abraham Accords of late 2020. 

The Israeli media are keeping a stiff upper lip, saying this is a delay in granting permission rather than an absolute refusal. 

 

Tags:OmanIsraelSaudi ArabiaDina Ben-Tal

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...