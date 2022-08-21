Oman Refuses Israeli Planes to Fly Over Its Airspace

ALBAWABA - Oman is continuing to refuse its airspace to the Israeli El Al carrier. This is news that is trending on the social media.

It was all set to go. On 11 August, Israel civilian planes were given permission to fly over Saudi airspace.

The Sultanate of Oman has reportedly refused to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace, despite other Gulf states having opened theirs amid warming relations with 'Israel'.



Oman has previously stated that it will not join its Gulf allies who normalized ties with Israel pic.twitter.com/kvcwjDlTyT — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 21, 2022

It was thought then that Oman would be next to give permission and it will be in a matter of days as stated by non other that the El Al CEO Dina Ben-Tal but not so.

The Sultanate of Oman has reportedly refused to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace, despite other Gulf states having opened theirs amid warming relations with 'Israel'.



Oman has previously stated that it will not join its Gulf allies who normalized ties with Israel pic.twitter.com/BQ9eFnEQc8 — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) August 21, 2022

So why? It is thought that Iran is pressuring Oman not to give permission for the Israeli El Al to fly over its airspace.

Its early days yet, and Muscat might change its mind because it has always been friendly with Israel but doesn't want to lose its mediatory role with Iran with the Arab states, in Yemen and possibly Syria and that means it will willingly yield to pressure from Tehran for political leverage.

Oman refuses to open airspace to Israel: report https://t.co/S0u8FaKTlB via @the_newarab — Federica Cinquestelle #SaveSheikhJarrah (@thelondonboys47) August 21, 2022

The news of the refusal of the Sultanate to give permission is being retweeted on the social media and likely to go viral. It was always thought that Oman would follow suit of the Gulf states who normalized with Israel including the UAE and Bahrain under the Abraham Accords of late 2020.

The Israeli media are keeping a stiff upper lip, saying this is a delay in granting permission rather than an absolute refusal.