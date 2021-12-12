  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. One Killed in a Bomb Blast in Southern Somalia

One Killed in a Bomb Blast in Southern Somalia

Published December 12th, 2021 - 07:45 GMT
Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 2 regional lawmakers in southern Somalia
Police officers and people stand at the bomb explosion site in Mogadishu, Somalia, on November 25, 2021. Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on November 25, 2021, a security official said, in the latest attack to hit the troubled country. (Photo by AFP)

At least one civilian was killed and five others were injured, including two regional lawmakers, when a terrorist-claimed bomb blast targeted a restaurant in southern Somalia on Saturday, an official said.

Also ReadSomalia Restaurant Bomb Blast Kills 5Somalia Restaurant Bomb Blast Kills 5

An IED-type bomb was smuggled into the restaurant in Jowhar, a regional capital 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police officer in Jowhar told Anadolu Agency over the phone.


"We know that a traditional elder was killed in the bomb attack, which also wounded five others including two MPs,” he said.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group based in the Horn of Africa country, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted lawmakers for Hirshabelle state, whose capital is Jowhar.

Also ReadSomalia Restaurant Bomb Blast Kills 5How Is the Killing of David Amess Connected to Qatar-Somalia Relations?

In October 2017, at least 300 people were killed in a truck bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab – the deadliest terror attack in Somalia’s history.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Bomb blastSomaliaAl-Shabaab terroristsAl-Shabaab group

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...