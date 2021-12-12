One Killed in a Bomb Blast in Southern Somalia

At least one civilian was killed and five others were injured, including two regional lawmakers, when a terrorist-claimed bomb blast targeted a restaurant in southern Somalia on Saturday, an official said.

Two MPs among wounded in bomb attack in #Somalia’s Jowhar town, Al-Shabaab says responsible 👉https://t.co/nylvE1Aia7 pic.twitter.com/a8Yuvqs88j — Somali Guardian (@SomaliGuardian) December 11, 2021

An IED-type bomb was smuggled into the restaurant in Jowhar, a regional capital 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police officer in Jowhar told Anadolu Agency over the phone.



"We know that a traditional elder was killed in the bomb attack, which also wounded five others including two MPs,” he said.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group based in the Horn of Africa country, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted lawmakers for Hirshabelle state, whose capital is Jowhar.

Bomb blast in restaurant in #Somalia kills at least 5: #AlQaeda-affiliated terrorist group #alShabaab says blast targeted soldiers of southern South West state https://t.co/nRl8QNl0nv — Lucas Webber (@LucasADWebber) December 5, 2021

In October 2017, at least 300 people were killed in a truck bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab – the deadliest terror attack in Somalia’s history.

