  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. One Student Dead, 11 Injured After Police Fires Live Bullets in Central Darfur

One Student Dead, 11 Injured After Police Fires Live Bullets in Central Darfur

Published September 1st, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
11 injured during protests in Central Darfur
A demonstrator lights a flare while chanting slogans during a protest outside the Sudanese Professionals Association in the Garden City district of Sudan's capital Khartoum on July 4, 2020, in solidarity with the people of the Nertiti region of Central Darfur province in the country's southwest. AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY
Highlights
One student killed in Central Darfur’s protests

One student was killed and 11 others were injured on Tuesday after police fired live bullets to disperse demonstrators at the headquarters of the State Government and the University of Zalingei in Central Darfur.

Also ReadSudan's Ex-leader Omar Al-Bashir to be Handed Over to The ICC For The Darfur Bloodbath Sudan's Ex-leader Omar Al-Bashir to be Handed Over to The ICC For The Darfur Bloodbath

A group of university students organized a protest outside the University of Zalingei calling to develop student housing.

The police opened fire to disperse the protesters when they entered the university, eight students were wounded three of them are in critical condition.

To protest the use of bullets by the security forces at the university, the students went to the Central Darfur State Government buildings where the police opened fire again on the protesters killing one student and injured three others.

In a statement to the official news agency SUNA, Adeeb Abdel Rahman Youssif, the Governor of Central Darfur State, accused unnamed parties of "taking advantage of student demands to spread chaos and violence in the city".

He further announced that the State Security Committee had decided to impose a state of emergency and a curfew in the city.


The protesters attacked the government building inside the secretariat of the government of Central Darfur state and destroyed some vehicles.

A student group linked to the holdout Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) was accused by local officials of inciting and orchestrating the protest.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Musa Adam Ismail, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zalingei condemned the use of fire against the protesters and called to investigate the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also ReadSudan's Ex-leader Omar Al-Bashir to be Handed Over to The ICC For The Darfur Bloodbath Sudan Summons Its Envoy to Ethiopia Amid High Tension

Also, the SLM-AW issued a statement to condemn the murder of the student and pointed an accusing finger to the security forces and the state security committee saying their bear the responsibility for the attack.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Central DarfurSudanprotestsDarfur

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...