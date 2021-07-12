  1. Home
Over 3.42 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Shots Administered Globally

Published July 12th, 2021 - 08:49 GMT
Over 3.42B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide
A medical staff inoculates a resident with a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination drive in Mumbai July 12, 2021. Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP
Turkey ranks 8th with more than 57.8M jabs given across country

More than 3.42 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures Sunday on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.37 billion jabs, followed by India with 376.32 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 333.57 million shots, Brazil 112.77 million, Germany 81.33 million, the UK 80.33 million and France 59.12 million.

Turkey ranked eighth on the list with over 57.8 million doses, followed by Japan, Italy, Indonesia and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 160.92 doses per 100 people.


Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 159.43 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland 132.44, San Marino 131.59, Bahrain 128.5, Israel 126.15, Chile 123.96, Uruguay 123.03, Mongolia 118.96, the UK 118.33, Qatar 117.68, and Canada with 111.87.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.02 million lives across the world, with more than 186.68 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:vaccinevaccine shotscoronavirusTurkeyWHOChina

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

