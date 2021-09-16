  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Palestinian Prisoner Vows to Escape Again

Palestinian Prisoner Vows to Escape Again

Published September 16th, 2021 - 05:54 GMT
Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP
c, one of the six militants who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week, is surrounded by Israeli police officers during his trial at the magistrates' court in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth. Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP
Highlights
Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri faces ‘psychological torture’ following his recapture by Israeli forces, according to lawyer

Palestinian prisoner Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, one of the escapees from Israel’s Gilboa Prison last week who has since been recaptured, said his fight for freedom will continue for as long as he lives.  

Also ReadHundreds of Spoons Envelop the Israeli Embassy in WashingtonHundreds of Spoons Envelop the Israeli Embassy in Washington

Hannan al-Khatib, a lawyer associated with a delegation linked to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), visited Qadri, and the delegation issued a statement following his visit.

The statement noted that Qadri said he would keep fighting for his freedom until his last breath and the times he spent breathing freely in Palestine after escaping from the prison were the “best days” of his life.

 

It further noted that Qadri was held in a small space in a Israeli prison without anything but a blanket and interrogators were subjecting him to psychological torture.

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces, however, have managed to capture four of them after a manhunt.

The remaining two are still in hiding.

Also ReadHundreds of Spoons Envelop the Israeli Embassy in WashingtonArab League: Israel Stands Responsible For The Palestinian Prisoners Welfare

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 “administrative detainees,” according to observers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Yaqoub Mahmoud QadriPalestineIsraelIsraeli jail

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...