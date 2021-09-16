Palestinian Prisoner Vows to Escape Again

Palestinian prisoner Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, one of the escapees from Israel’s Gilboa Prison last week who has since been recaptured, said his fight for freedom will continue for as long as he lives.

Hannan al-Khatib, a lawyer associated with a delegation linked to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), visited Qadri, and the delegation issued a statement following his visit.

في رسالة تحدي وعظمة وكبرياء.. الأسير يعقوب قادري لمحاميته: سأحاول الهروب مرة أخرى#نفق_الحرية pic.twitter.com/u6olkxfkeA — Khaled Kraizim (@khaledkraizim) September 15, 2021

The statement noted that Qadri said he would keep fighting for his freedom until his last breath and the times he spent breathing freely in Palestine after escaping from the prison were the “best days” of his life.

It further noted that Qadri was held in a small space in a Israeli prison without anything but a blanket and interrogators were subjecting him to psychological torture.

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces, however, have managed to capture four of them after a manhunt.

The remaining two are still in hiding.

1,380.



That’s the number of Palestinian prisoners who will go on a hunger strike this Friday, protesting the brutal & collective punitive measures implemented by the Occupation authorities after last week’s historic jailbreak.



Our duty is to advocate for their freedom. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) September 15, 2021

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 “administrative detainees,” according to observers.

