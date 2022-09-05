  1. Home
  3. Pilot Killed as Paraglider Crashes in Dubai's Desert

Published September 5th, 2022 - 05:49 GMT
Paragliding
Paragliding (Shutterstock)

An "amateur-built" motorised paraglider crashed in Dubai, causing the pilot's death.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority said the glider, which was powered by a paramotor engine, crashed in the Skydive Club area in Margham according to the UAE news agency WAM.

The pilot was from South Africa, authorities said and the GCAA is investigating the crash.

 

Paragliders are typically used by hobbyists and enthusiasts to soar over the UAE desert.

Last week, a small civilian aircraft crashed in the parking lot of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque, leaving the pilot injured. The plane, also said to be amateur-built, was heading to land at Al Bateen Executive Airport, and crashed in an unpopulated area due to a technical malfunction.

Initial investigations revealed that the aircraft involved was a single-engine Cessna Caravan light plane. 

Tags:DubaiUAEAl Bateen Executive AirportAbu Dhabi

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

