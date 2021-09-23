Poll: 80% of Palestinians Want Abbas to be Removed From Power

  1. Home
Published September 23rd, 2021 - 08:23 GMT
Palestinians lift placards in Arabic which read "What a situation: Occupation... deceit... arrest... assassination" as a banner addressing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reads "Leave" in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on July 3, 2021. AFP / ABBAS MOMANI
Highlights
A recent poll showed that about 80% of Palestinians want Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to be removed from power, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted by Khalil Shikaki, who runs the Palestinian Center for Survey and Policy Research in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to Shikaki, 1,270 Palestinian adults were interviewed for the survey across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip between September 15-18.

“This is the highest number we have seen calling for Abbas’ resignation since Abbas’ election in 2005,” Shikaki told the media.


“If presidential and parliamentary elections were held today,” Shikaki said, “Hamas will win against Fatah if Abbas was Fatah’s choice, but if Fatah nominated Marwan Barghouti, it will win.”

A large majority of the Palestinians, the poll found, believe that Hamas deserves to represent the Palestinians, while Fatah, the PA, and PA security services have lost people’s confidence.

The poll found that the Palestinians have confidence in Hamas’ pledges to free Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, but they do not believe Fatah and the PA’s promises to do so.

Two-thirds of the Palestinians saw that Hamas fought the last war with Israel in defense of the residents of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

