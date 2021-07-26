Step Down! Palestinians join Voices Against Abbas

Not only are the Palestinians fed up with settlers and the Israeli government's continued harassment most notably after the Shaikh Jarrah episodes of last Eid El Fiter, they are now most aggravated by their own rule embodied by President Mahmoud Abbas.

#ارحل is trending in Palestine. Abbas leave https://t.co/k77AU3TRYG — Fadi Elsalameen فادي السلامين (@Elsalameen) July 25, 2021

Translation: Abbas is a bump that must be removed if we want to get rid of the occupation.

The recent death of activist Nizar Banat has sparked maximum anger wave and distrust amongst Palestinians against their government and turned their marches in the street into a clear demand for Abbas to step down and leave them be.

Palestinians are tired of Fatah and what the Palestinian Authority calls "security cooperation" with Israel and are raising their voices to end this misfortunate era.

Translation: Yaser Zaatreh tweets: "Don't be surprised to see some Fatah spokespersons- especially those with PA privileges and VIP cards-coming out and accusing the occupation of staging the campaign against the president for his revolutionary stands and his comittment to the "National Project"! Two decades of misery: refusal of resistance and "idolizing" security cooperation! Enough. "

Another reason for the Palestinians' frustration is Abbas cancelling the presidential elections planned for May 2021 to choose a new president and form a new government as the current one has not changed since 2014.

The main question remains, will Israel allow Palestinians to let go of Abbas? and if so what is the alternative given the current rule of the West Bank and Gaza being in the hands of Fatah and Hamas? Will they be able to form a real representative government capable of realizing people's demands on the ground?