President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrives in Beijing

ALBAWABA - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune touched down at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday morning to begin a five-day state visit to China.

On his first visit to China since taking office, Tebboune is set to hold talks with high-profile Chinese officials on strengthening bilateral ties. Both countries have expressed mutual support for crucial issues.

🇩🇿🇨🇳وصل الرئيس الجزائري عبد المجيد تبون إلى مطار العاصمة بكين الدولي اليوم في زيارة دولة تستغرق خمسة أيام. إنها أول زيارة يقوم بها للصين منذ توليه منصبه. #الجزائر #الصين #Algeria

China is the first non-Arab country to recognize the interim government of Algeria, and Algeria has made outstanding contributions to the restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: "In 2014, Algeria established a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, becoming the first Arab country to do so,".

"With deepening political mutual trust, the two sides have conducted fruitful practical cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, maintained close communication and coordination on international and regional issues" Wang added.

The two countries have adopted consistent positions on international and regional issues and engaged in mutually beneficial collaboration in a wide range of fields, transforming themselves into strategic partners who walk hand in hand.

Smail Debeche, president of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, said: "Tebboune's visit is expected to yield positive outcomes in terms of serving Algeria's strategies for economic diversification and sustainable development,".