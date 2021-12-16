Private Jet Crash Kills Music Producer 'Flow La Movie', Five Others

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie died along with his wife, son and six others after their private jet crashed and burst into flames during an emergency crash landing in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Flow La Movie, aka Jose Angel Hernandez, 38, was on board The Gulfstream IV aircraft when it took off from La Isabela International Airport on a flight set for Orlando, Florida, but it encountered problems 15 minutes later and crashed at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Music producer Flow La Movie was among nine people who died Wed. in a private jet crash in the Dominican Republic. The 36-year-old's partner of seven years, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, 31, & their 4-year old son Jayden Hernandez, the aircraft's manifest confirms.😢 pic.twitter.com/LI2muq4Tds — Sumner (@diamondlass99) December 16, 2021

Along with Hernandez, the crash claimed the lives of his wife Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, 31, and son Jayden Hernandez, 4.

Hernandez gained fame for his many urban hit songs, including 'Te Bote' with Latin American sensations Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He's produced and invested in dozens of concerts for Latino rappers and singers in Florida and across Latin America.

Keilyan Hernandez Pena, 21, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13, were the three other American victims on board, Telemundo reported. Their relationship to Hernandez and his family have yet to be confirmed.

Three crew members, including Venezuelan pilot Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, Dominican co-pilot Emilio Herrera, 32, and Dominican stewardess Veronica Estrella, 26, also died in the crash.

Heliodas Aviation Group, which owned the private jet, which is typically worth more than $2 million, said in a statement that the crash will be fully investigated to determine the cause.

'For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time.

'We ask our almighty God to give the strength to the family members of its passengers and pilots in the plane, and that God may take them in heaven and that their souls find peace.'

Deputy Director of the Fire Department Kai Schenhals confirmed had confirmed that all passengers and crew members where dead and told reporters at the scene that the aircraft appeared to have taken off while damaged.

Brigadier General Emanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, told Telemundo that it was still too soon to establish a cause of the accident.

The National Association of Pilots RD also sent out a statement mourning the loss of the three crew members who perished in the crash.

'It's with great regret that we bid farewell to our fellow pilots and stewardess and the other occupants of the Helidosa company aircraft. Now we only have to wait for the causes of the accident from the authorities. May God, the Father, welcome them into his abode.'

A man claiming to be the brother of one of the deceased told reporters at the airport that 'The plane had faults, and they knew it,' Hoy reported.

Hernandez's death comes as a blow to the Latin music industry as many mourned the producer's death.

Although he spent 10 years in the industry, his career took off with the 2018 hit 'Te Bote,' which topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks.

He also produced reggaetón singer Nio Gracia's 'AM' and the viral hit 'La Jeepeta.' Hernandez went on to launch his own indie record label, managing artists like Nio Gracia, Casper Magico and Xound. Casper Magico, whose real name is Julio Alberto Cruz García, is Hernandez's brother in law.

He has also produced hit songs for artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Anuel AA.

In 2021, he earned LatinPlug's Manager of the Year award in its US category.

Fans and fellow musicians came together on social media to mourn Hernandez's death, who had just released a new song, Karma, with Casper Magico and Bryant Myers hours before the fatal crash.

Iconic Latin singer Ricardo Montaner wrote on Twitter, 'It's with immense sadness and pain that the Dominican music community and the world loses a great producer, #JoseAngelHernandez...and his young family.'

Natti Natasha, who worked with Hernandez and is preparing for a music release on HBO Max, simply tweeted, 'RIP @FlowLaMovi' with a broken heart emoji.

Artist Jay Wheeler also wrote, 'Rest in Peace flow the movie' with a sad face emoji.

A Twitter user with the handle Mr.West Palm Beach wrote, 'Reggaeton won’t be the same rip flow la movie.'

Another fan with the name Christian Jr tweeted out a list of his favorite songs that Hernandez worked on and said, 'for these and so much more, thank you #flowlamovie.'

Willy Falcon, another fan on Twitter, wrote, 'Rest in peace together with your family. The inspiration for many. My condolences to all his family. The genre loses one of the greats.

J Blavin and Don Omar posted their own tributes to Hernandez on Instagram. Omor wrote, 'I'm sadden for your loss and that of your family. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate with you. Fly high, we'll see each other later.'