Ramming and shooting incident in Tel Aviv, 10 injured

ALBAWABA - Ten were injured in a ramming and shooting incident on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv. Emergency crews rush to the scene to treat the injured.

Three of the wounded are suffering critical conditions and are being treated at the scene. The shooter was seen dressed in Israeli Army attire.

تغطية صحفية: "محاولات الإسعاف الإسرائيلي لإنقاذ حياة المصابين في عملية الدهس وإطلاق النار بتل أبيب". pic.twitter.com/cyOFpiTTE8 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 4, 2023

Hamas group said in a statement: "The operation in Tel Aviv is a preliminary response to the occupation's crimes against our people in the Jenin camp". Hamas released a statement claiming the ramming and shooting incident.

The shooter was killed on the scene by settler fire.