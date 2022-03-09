Saudi King, Crown Prince Receive Egyptian President With Open Arms

A joint statement was issued on Tuesday to mark Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to the Kingdom.

In the statement, Saudi Arabia and Egypt affirmed their determination to enhance cooperation on all political issues and seek to strengthen common positions that preserve their security and stability, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation regarding developments in all bilateral and multilateral forums, in a way that contributes to achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the two countries and the region.

Leaders of the two countries exchanged views on regional and international issues of concern to the two countries, and affirmed work to coordinate their positions in a manner that serves their interests and enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

They also stressed the importance of joint Arab action and the role of the Arab League in resolving the region's crises in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the principles of international law.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt affirmed their continued support for achieving peace in the Middle East, and the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state solution, relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



They also stressed the importance of concerted international efforts in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The two countries agreed that Arab security is indivisible and that joint Arab action and full Arab solidarity is necessary to preserve Arab national security.

The statement rejected any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries, or threaten their stability and undermine the interests of their people.

PHOTOS: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/6CJ9yf5i7T — فرقان آل شيخ — Furqan Al Shiekh (@furqanalshiekh) March 8, 2022

The two countries agreed to continue fighting terrorist organizations in the region in all their forms, and reviewed efforts made by them in this regard.

They also condemned attempts to jeopardize the security and safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea, and stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in these pivotal sea lanes.

They also condemned the Houthi militia for continuing to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea, and said that the militia's possession of qualitative military capabilities cannot be overlooked, as this is a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom and countries in the region.

They also affirmed their keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially military cooperation, and to strengthen strategic relations and partnerships.