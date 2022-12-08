Saudi normalization with Israel is coming but will take time - Adel Al Jubeir

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia maybe moving towards normalization with Israel. This is at what Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir is saying.

He clarified however that normalization with Israel would take time and "we must not put the cart before the horse."

These views, uttered to Jewish officials in the United States but made public recently, are trending on the social media, both in Arabic and English.

They are being picked up by Israeli newspapers one of which has a full report on what the Saudi minister said, repeating that "the direction of Saudi-Israeli relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse."

However, and according to the Israeli daily Jubeir added what is needed is to increase the moderate elements in the Kingdom as there is still considerable opposition among Saudis to establishing relations with Israel.

Would that mean normalization with the two states is forthcoming? Former UN Israeli envoy Danny Danon says yes, that Israel will have a treaty signed with Saudi Arabia within one year. He was speaking at a global summit in Rome.