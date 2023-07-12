Breaking Headline

Sudanese Army prevents UN official from entering the country

Published July 12th, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - The Sudanese government prevented United Nations' special envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes from entering the country. 

Commenting on the incident, Perthes told AlJazeera TV that: only the Secretary-General of the United Nations has the right to represent who represents him in Sudan", he also added that such a move obstructs the UN's efforts in reaching a peaceful resolution in Sudan. 

