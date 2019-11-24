Sudan's Burhan Slammed for Refusing Handover Ousted Bashir to The ICC

The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change strongly criticized the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, after he announced that the current government will not transfer ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Burhan was quoted by several media as saying that his government did not want to extradite Bashir to the ICC.

“The Sudanese judiciary is independent and enjoys the confidence of everyone to ensure the prosecution of anyone,” he added.

Spokesman for the Forces, Wajdi Saleh said Burhan was responsible for his statements. He cited an agreement between transitional government civil and military officials on applying international and national justice against figures suspected of committing crimes against the Sudanese people, as stipulated in the constitutional document governing the transitional period.

The Forces issued a statement saying that Burhan was clear that Bashir will not be turned over to the ICC, saying he preempted the ongoing consultations that are tackling the most suitable way to ensure the ousted president is punished for his regime's crimes in Darfur.

They acknowledged that the ICC could intervene if the local judiciary “was unwilling or unable to prosecute and hold those responsible to account” and also acknowledged the victims and people’s right to see Bashir brought to justice before the ICC in The Hague.

The Forces called on the members of the Sovereignty Council and people’s representatives in the transitional authority to maintain the “values of the victorious December Revolution.”

Although the transitional government is keen on re-establishing judicial institutions in Sudan, in order to achieve its independence and impartiality, war victims, namely those of Darfur, insist on handing Bashir to the ICC.

Bashir is expected to be prosecuted next month for corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, after more than $5 million were found in his presidential residence during his arrest earlier this year. If convicted, he could spend 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors are also investigating Bashir and the plotters of the June 30, 1989, coup, on charges of undermining the constitutional authority and overthrowing a democratically elected regime with a military coup. The convictions are punishable by life imprisonment or execution.

Bashir was removed by the military on April 11 after months of demonstrations against his 30 year rule. The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants against him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

