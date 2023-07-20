Sweden summons Iraqi chargé d'affaires

ALBAWABA - Sweden summons the Iraqi Chargé D'affaires after the storming and burning of its embassy in Baghdad earlier today.

An official in the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said in a statement: If the Quran burning incident re-occurs, we will sever relations with Stockholm.

In response to police in Stockholm approving a demonstration where organizers are reportedly planning another burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, hundreds of Iraqi protestors stormed the main gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad earlier on Thursday.