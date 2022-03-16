  1. Home
  3. Switzerland Hits Belarus With New Sanctions Over Ukraine

Published March 16th, 2022 - 09:57 GMT
Ukraine war
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Threat to EU safety" and with the portaits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarus' counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a celebration of Lithuania's independence in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

Historically neutral Switzerland announced sanctions Wednesday against Belarus over its actions to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Bern's Federal Council said in a statement that it decided Wednesday to adopt in full the sanctions the European Union extended to Belarus earlier this month.

The sanctions, which go into effect midday Wednesday, prohibit the export of all dual-use items and goods that could be used by the military or to enhance Minsk's defense and security sectors.

They also extend import bans on Belarusian wood and rubber products as well as Iron, steel and cement.

Meanwhile, transactions with the Belarusian Central Bank and also prohibited as are public financing or financial assistance for trade in the European country. The punitive measures also exclude listed Belarusian banks from SWIFT, which is the international messaging system for financial transitions.

 

The sanctions are similar to those Switzerland imposed upon Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Switzerland, famous for remaining neutral during conflicts, has followed democratic nations that have unleashed a torrent of sanctions and other financial restrictions against mainly Russia but also Belarus following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the moves have already had an effect upon Russia's economy, which is forecast to slide into a deep recession.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

