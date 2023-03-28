  1. Home
Taliban arrests founder of Afghan girls' school project

Published March 28th, 2023 - 07:39 GMT
Matiullah Wesa
In this photograph taken on May 17, 2022, Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath and advocate for girls' education in Afghanistan, speaks to children during a class next to his mobile library in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Taliban arrested Matiullah Wesa, the founder of a project that campaigned for girls' education in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

Matiullah Wesa, who's the head of PenPath initiative and an advocate for girls' education in Afghanistan, was arrested in the capital Kabul on Monday. 

The UNAMA asked the Taliban to clarify his whereabouts and the reasons behind his arrest. It also asked the government to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family.

His brother Samiullah Wesa told AFP that Matiullah was arrested after finishing his prayers outside the mosque "when he was stopped by some men in two vehicles."

Hashtags "#FreeWesa and #ReleaseMatiullahWesa" were released online calling the Taliban government to release Wesa.

Since the Taliban's takeover the power in Afghanistan in August 2021, girls' schools were shut down and females were banned from access to their basic rights including education and work.

