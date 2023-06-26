Taymur Jumblatt replaces father as Druze party leader

ALBAWABA - Taymur Jumblatt replaced his father Walid Jumblatt and became Lebanon’s biggest Druze party leader, the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) said in a statement.

Before Taymur, Walid Jumblatt headed the party for 45 years.

PSP which has over 2,000 followers gathered in Ain Zhalta, in the Druze heartland of the Chouf mountains, and members of the Druze party chose Taymur to replace his father.

Lebanon's biggest Druze party chooses Taymur Jumblatt to succeed his father as leader of the influential community in the country's power-sharing systemhttps://t.co/quZAGk38Mn — TRT World (@trtworld) June 25, 2023

"Taymur Jumblatt won the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party, for which he was the sole contender," the PSP revealed.

According to an AFP report, Walid had already passed the leadership of the Lebanese biggest Druz party to his son in 2017.

The Progressive Socialist Party was founded by Walid Jumblatt's father, Kamal, and has become all but synonymous with the Druze community.

About Taymur Jumblatt:

Taymur Jumblatt was born in 1982. He is the grandson of Kamal Jumblatt. He studied political science at the American University of Beirut and continued his master's at Sorbonne University in France.

Taymur took over the power from Walid Jumblatt in March 2017. The handover was done on the 40th anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt’s assassination