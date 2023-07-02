Thomas Nides talks Saudi normalization deal with Israel

ALBWABA - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced the downing of an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. An Israeli Military quadcopter drone was shot ...
ALBAWABA - In a group interview with a number of Israeli media outlets, the American ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, said that the signing of the Israeli normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia is going to be very complex and difficult to achieve, but President Biden is trying to expedite the process during his term as president,