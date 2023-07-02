Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Islamic Jihad downs Israeli quadcopter drone

July 2nd, 2023
ALBWABA - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced the downing of an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. An Israeli Military quadcopter drone was shot ...
Thomas Nides talks Saudi normalization deal with Israel

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 07:09 GMT
Thomas Nides
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides welcomes Secretary of State Antony Blinken on arrival to Ben Gurion airport in Lod near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - In a group interview with a number of Israeli media outlets, the American ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, said that the signing of the Israeli normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia is going to be very complex and difficult to achieve, but President Biden is trying to expedite the process during his term as president,

