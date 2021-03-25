Trilateral Mechanism: Iraqi Delegates in Amman

As part of the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Wednesday met an Iraqi delegation for follow-up and coordination.

المدى المستقبلي المنظور سيكون شاهداً على ترجمةٍ فعليةٍ للحرص المشترك، الذي أكده اليوم رئيسا وزراء #الأردن و #مصر، د. بشر الخصاونة ود. مصطفى مدبولي لتحقيق تقدّمٍ كبيرٍ ومتسارع في التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري البيني، وبما يعظم الفائدة المشتركة للشعبين الشقيقين . — Amjad Odeh Adaileh (@Amjad_O_Adaileh) March 23, 2021

The meetings aim to bolster the planned integration between Amman, Cairo and Baghdad, in implementation of the three countries leaders’ decisions and the outcomes of the held summits, the most recent of which is the Amman-based summit in August that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazemi.



During the meeting, Khasawneh emphasized the importance of the trilateral mechanism for deepening economic integration in the fields of oil, gasoline, transport and construction, highlighting that the mechanism is in line with the bilateral mechanisms of joint Arab cooperation.

“The follow-up and coordination meetings should come up with specific projects,” the premier said, highlighting that the leadership in the three countries will convene soon in another summit.

He also added that Jordan is looking forward to implementing joint projects with Iraq, notably the economic zone in the border area, the oil pipe project and the electricity linkage, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

حديث رئيس الوزراء الدكتور بشر الخصاونة خلال جلسة مجلس الوزراء ليوم الخميس 18/3/2021https://t.co/jHvCJjkYVg pic.twitter.com/3W6OMX4W5U — Prime Ministry of Jordan (@PrimeMinistry) March 18, 2021

Iraqi Planning Minister Khaled Najim reiterated his country’s interest in implementing the trilateral projects, pointing out that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has hindered various joint projects.