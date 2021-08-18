  1. Home
  3. Turkey: 87 Die in Black Sea Floods

Published August 18th, 2021 - 05:27 GMT
Turkey battled disaster on two fronts on August 14, 2021, with eight people dying when a fire-fighting aircraft crashed and rescuers racing to find survivors of flash floods in the north that have killed at least 55. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
62 killed in Kastamonu, 15 in Sinop, 1 in Bartin, says disaster management agency

Turkish authorities announced that the death toll from floods increased to 78 in Turkey's Black Sea region.

Heavy rain hit the region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 62 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Fourteen others died in Sinop province, along with one person in Bartin province. Seven victims are being treated at hospitals, it said.


A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu and 560 in Sinop were evacuated, added the agency.

It was also announced Monday that 47 people were reported missing in Sinop and Kastamonu.

Rescue and relief efforts continue in flood-hit areas with 8,100 personnel, 1,000 vehicles, 21 helicopters and 81 ambulances.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the worst-hit flood area in Bozkurt, Kastamonu on Friday.

Erdogan announced that places affected had been declared disaster zones and are slated for government aid.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

