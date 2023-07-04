Breaking Headline

  3. Turkey, Egypt restore diplomatic ties

Published July 4th, 2023 - 07:41 GMT
Egypt, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry hold a joint news conference in Ankara on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Turkey and Egypt have announced resuming diplomatic ties between the two countries. 

Turkey announced Salih Mutlu Sen as ambassador to Cairo, meanwhile, Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as ambassador to Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The elevation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries has been implemented in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of both countries."

Tags:EgyptTurkey

