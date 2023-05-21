Turkish expats vote in presidential runoff

ALBAWABA - Turks living abroad started casting their ballots at the 2023 Turkish presidential runoff, local media outlets reported on Saturday.

On May 14, presidential candidates failed to secure 50 percent of voting, directing Turkish elections for a second round on May 28.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won 49.51 percent of the vote compared to 44.88 percent gained by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main competitor in the elections. Meanwhile, Sinan Oğan, the candidate of the ATA Alliance, secured 5.17 percent of the vote.

Turks living abroad voted in the second round of the presidential election.



In the video: Turks lined up in long lines in the Netherlands to vote in the second round pic.twitter.com/bM9fAnQtcI — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 20, 2023

Furthermore, former presidential candidate Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the race days before the elections, won 0.44 percent of the vote.

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkish nationals living overseas will continue to vote until May 24.

A video was shared showing a long line of Turks waiting to vote in the presidential runoff in Netherlands.

On the other hand, in Germany, which hosts the highest number of Turkish overseas voters, polling stations will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time until Wednesday.