UAE Defense Ministry Destroys Houthi Ballistic Missile Launcher

Published January 24th, 2022 - 07:19 GMT
The UAE Ministry of Defense declared, Monday, that it has attacked and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launcher in Al-Hazm District, Al-Jawf, Yemen.

Earlier this morning, Houthi militants have launched two ballistic missiles  on Abu Dhabi.

UAE Defense Ministry stated it intercepted two missile that were targeted at Abu Dhabi. Several videos were shared on social media showing Emirati rockets destroying Houthi missiles.

Yemen rebels warned to 'expand operation' after the UAE attack as the group launched four attacks in less than 24 hours targeting Saudi Jazan and Sharurah as well as Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Council slammed the Houthi attacks on the UAE and called on the international community to take action.

