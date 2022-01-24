UAE Defense Ministry Destroys Houthi Ballistic Missile Launcher

The UAE Ministry of Defense declared, Monday, that it has attacked and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launcher in Al-Hazm District, Al-Jawf, Yemen.

Earlier this morning, Houthi militants have launched two ballistic missiles on Abu Dhabi.

#الشرق_عاجل الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي يدين الهجوم الحوثي على الإمارات ويطالب المجتمع الدولي باتخاذ موقف حاسم #عاجل https://t.co/N0Z1pHFy60 — الشرق عاجل Asharq Breaking (@AsharqNewsBrk) January 24, 2022

UAE Defense Ministry stated it intercepted two missile that were targeted at Abu Dhabi. Several videos were shared on social media showing Emirati rockets destroying Houthi missiles.

Yemen rebels warned to 'expand operation' after the UAE attack as the group launched four attacks in less than 24 hours targeting Saudi Jazan and Sharurah as well as Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Council slammed the Houthi attacks on the UAE and called on the international community to take action.