UAE vows extra $50M quake aid to Syria

ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates promised to send extra aid to Syria following the deadly earthquake that jolted the country and neighboring Turkey in the north on Feb. 6.

The UAE pledged to disburse an extra $50 million in quake aid to Syria, bringing the total value of pledges to more than $100 million, WAM reported on Wednesday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement came nine days after a destructive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Syria and southern Turkey, leaving more than 41,000 people dead and tens of thousands of others injured or displaced.

Of the total, $20 million will be spent on implementing humanitarian projects in response to the emergency appeal of the United Nations (UN) regarding the deteriorating conditions in Syria.

An additional $50 million is relief assistance bound for Turkey.

Several nations dispatched aid to both Syria and Turkey following the strong quake, which caused many buildings to tumble and seriously damaged the infrastructure.