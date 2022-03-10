Ukraine Claims Killing 12,000 Russian Troops So Far!

Ukraine claimed on Thursday that in the 15-day-old war, Russia has lost over 12,000 soldiers as well as heavy weaponry, including 49 fighter jets, 81 helicopters, and 335 tanks.

Sharing information on Russia’s total combat losses from Feb. 24 to March 10, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that over 12,000 Russian soldiers were killed, while 49 Russian army aircraft, 81 helicopters, 335 tanks, 1,105 armored fighting vehicles, 123 artillery systems, 56 multiple launch rocket systems, and 29 anti-aircraft warfare systems were destroyed.

More than 12,000 Russian troops killed, claims Ukrainian army 🔴



Follow latest updates ⬇️https://t.co/fbB5orvUps — The Independent (@Independent) March 9, 2022

In addition, Russian forces have lost 526 vehicles, three boats/cutters, 60 fuel tanks, and seven UAVs at the operational-tactical level in Ukraine in the last 15 days, said the General Staff.

In testimony this week to the US Congress, intelligence officials presented casualty numbers far lower than Ukrainian figures, with an estimated 2,000-4,000 Russian soldiers killed.



Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.