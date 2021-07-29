US, Russia Officials Meet in Geneva For Nuclear Stability Talks

  1. Home
Published July 29th, 2021 - 09:38 GMT
Talks on strategic nuclear stability were held in Switzerland
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Senior government officials from the US and Russia held talks in Switzerland on Wednesday to debate strategic nuclear stability, After about a month since the meeting of US Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Also ReadNuclear Talks to Resume Under New Iran President Raeisi

Wednesday's talks are the first of their kind on the subject this year. Biden and Putin met for several hours in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a range of topics, including nuclear security.

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov are leading the meeting.

Sherman and Ryabkov are expected, among other items, to discuss arms control, cyberattacks and Ukraine.

Experts say both countries have a lot of ground to make up on the issues, owing mostly to the deterioration of relations between Washington and Moscow in recent years.


"We are sending the Americans a signal that they should not be naive and think that the conversation will only go according to their agenda," Ryabkov said this month, according to TASS.

Also ReadNuclear Talks to Resume Under New Iran President Raeisi

Earlier this month, Biden called on Putin to crack down on ransomware groups originating in Russia targeting the United States.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Sergei RyabkovRussiaUSGeneva

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

