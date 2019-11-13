Video: Hong Kong Police Filmed Pepper-Spraying a Pregnant Woman

Hong Kong is on the 'brink of total breakdown', police have said after officers were filmed pepper-spraying a woman and tackling her to the ground on another day of violence in the city.

A video clip shared by leading activist Joshua Wong purports to show heavily armed officers scuffling with a pregnant woman.

One policeman is seen squirting a can of pepper spray in the woman's face while several others help him wrestle her to the ground.

The clash was the latest violent episode on a day which saw protesters fire catapults at police and occupy the centre of Hong Kong where officers fired tear gas in reply.

Tensions are higher than ever after an activist was shot and another man set on fire by protesters in angry confrontations on Monday.

'Our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown,' Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung told a briefing today.

Police said masked 'rioters' had committed 'insane' acts, throwing trash, bicycles and other debris on to metro tracks and overhead power lines, paralysing transport.

TV footage showed activists dropping heavy objects from overpasses on to traffic below, just missing a motorcyclist.

In the pepper-spray clash, which reportedly took place in Hung Hom at around 10am this morning, the woman turned away in agony after being sprayed but then continued to argue with the officer.

The clip, which was shared by Wong and has not been separately verified, shows the woman trying to hit one of the officers, prompting another round of pepper spray.

The same officer then drags the woman by the back towards his colleagues who help him tackle her to the ground.

Violent clashes had resumed this morning as protesters threw stones and fired catapults at police and occupied the heart of the city's financial district.

More than 1,000 people rallied in a lunchtime protest today, blocking roads beneath some of the city's tallest skyscrapers as police fired tear gas in reply.

Many protesters were wearing office clothes and face masks, and some crouched behind umbrellas as they overran the city centre for a second day.

As they rallied there were chants of 'fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong' and 'five demands, not one less', referring to their five-point manifesto.

One protester was shot and another man set on fire on Monday, leaving both men critically wounded on one of Hong Kong's worst days of violence.

'Let's stop focusing on the result. The result is all this chaos and madness. But what is the root cause? We don't have a fully democratic system,' said one demonstrator, a 25-year-old property manager.

'We want to enjoy air-conditioning and a beer with friends. No Hong Konger wants this, but the government is forcing us to take things to such a dramatic [level].'

Another protester called Emily was wearing a black mask and swimming goggles on the front line on Tuesday.

In her bag she was carrying a gas mask and a a bowl to cover tear gas canisters when they land on the street.

'I won't take part in the attacks, I am here to try to protect the kids,' the finance worker said.

Police had yesterday fired volley after volley of tear gas in Central, where protesters blocked the streets and where most shops had pulled their shutters down today.

At Hong Kong's City University, a group of protesters were seen firing a catapult from a footbridge.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, speaking to media after a weekly meeting with advisers, called the blocking of the morning commute 'a very selfish act.'

Lam's resignation is one of the protesters' five demands.

Tension eased as the lunch hour ended, but many people milled around the streets, in between the bricks and barricades made of debris. Riot police, who earlier raised black flags warning of tear gas, had disappeared.

The Chinese University in the New Territories said some people had broken into a storeroom and made off with bows, arrows and javelins. All were later retrieved, it said.

There was chaos earlier as people thronged metro stations only to stream out again after some train services were suspended.

Universities and schools also cancelled classes with the city on edge after a day of violence on Monday.





One protester was shot at close range by a Hong Kong police officer while activists set another man on fire after dousing him in petrol as a fresh round of violence erupted across the city.

According to local media, the man who was shot had a kidney and part of his liver removed in a hospital operation.

In footage broadcast live on Facebook, a Hong Kong policeman drew his weapon in a scuffle with protesters and fired at one of them in the stomach.

Police commander Patrick Kwok later said the protester had been trying to snatch the officer's gun, according to Hong Kong media.

The shooting immediately sparked further anger at alleged police brutality in the former British colony.

On top of that, another man was badly wounded after he was doused in petrol and set on fire after remonstrating with protesters in separate clashes at Ma On Shan Plaza.

Horrifying footage of the attack showed the man being splashed with fuel and engulfed in flames after arguing with protesters on a footbridge and telling them 'you are not Chinese'.

The man managed to rip off his flaming shirt but was also critically injured in hospital after suffering severe burns.

More than 260 people were arrested on Monday, police said, bringing the total number to more than 3,000 since the protests escalated in June.

The protests were sparked by a since-abandoned bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

However, they have mushroomed into a wider rebellion against Beijing and a demand for more democracy, including direct elections for Hong Kong leaders.

The bill sparked fears of Beijing's influence in Hong Kong despite the freedoms guaranteed to the city when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China guaranteed 50 years of freedoms, but 22 of them have passed already and young people in Hong Kong today will see that deadline expire in their lifetimes.

Police tactics during the demonstrations, in which more than 3,300 people have been arrested, have fuelled further anger and calls for an investigation into alleged brutality.

Protesters also want Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign, but she remains in post and has refused to make any major concessions to the demonstrators.

