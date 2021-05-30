Violent Colombia Protests Result in 13 Dead

The death toll in violent protests in and around Cali, the capital of Colombia's Valle del Cauca province, against the government's tax reform plan rose to 13 on Saturday.

People are demonstrating in different cities for a month against the plan said to harm the working and middle classes.

Colombia deploys military to Cali as protester death toll mounts | Human Rights News - #INDONESIAhttps://t.co/cijgDUVAOJ — IDCorner 🇮🇩 (@IDCorner) May 29, 2021

The tax plan was withdrawn but the protests grew against other government policies, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ivan Duque has deployed the military in the western province to deal with the situation. A curfew is also in place until 5 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).



Government representatives and leaders of the national strike committee have held several meetings since mid-May but to no avail.

"At least 42 people have died in the protests according to #Colombia's Ombudsman Office. Rights groups say the death toll could be higher. According to a compilation by @TembloresOng at least 2,387 cases of police violence have been reported" https://t.co/6e60tlh7Ix — Csivi-Comunes (@CsiviComunes) May 24, 2021

Cali Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina, in a series of tweets, condemned the ongoing violence and asked the prosecutor's office to initiate an investigation by making use of video footage. He said he believes in dialogue to resolve all conflicts.

