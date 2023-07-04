What is happening in Jenin: Live Updates

ALBAWABA - Early Monday morning, Israeli forces announced launching a large-scale operation called Home and Garden, which appeared to be the largest Israeli Military operation in the West Bank in the last 20 years. It allegedly aims towards carrying out multiple airstrikes against what they call “terror infrastructure” targets in the West Bank city of Jenin.

WHO spokesman warns about preventing medical aid

A spokesman for the World Health Organization said that Israeli forces are preventing the medical crew from entering the area to treat the injured in the camp.

Arab League discusses Israeli operation in Jenin

Permanent representatives of Arab League members hold an urgent meeting to discuss the latest Israeli operation in Jenin.

Security coordination is still in action

Israeli media reported that contrary to what was mentioned in the statement released by the Palestinian leadership yesterday, security coordination continues.

Palestinian Prisoner's Society warns IDF

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said: We hold the occupation responsible for the fate of those detained by Israeli forces during the Jenin raid.

IDF spokesman: the operation is not over

Israeli Forces speaker said that there are other 10 targets that the Israelis are planning to go after before putting an end to the operation.

Rescue teams face obstacles to reach the wounded

Palestinian Medical Relief Society reported that The Israeli forces targeted rescue teams and ambulances in the Jenin camp and impeded access to the wounded.

Jenin General Hospital targeted

Gas canisters were used to target Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin.

Israeli forces target journalists

Israeli forces were seen opening fire on journalists at the entrances to the camp.

More than 3000 evacuated from Jenin

Palestine Red Crescent Society announced evacuating more than 3000 Palestinians from their homes as they were caught in the middle of what has been happening in the camp.

Israelis arrest 120 Palestinians

In a statement, the Israeli military announced arresting 120 Palestinians in Jenin alone and 10 across the West Bank.

Death Toll rises to 10

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in Jenin has risen to 10 after confirming the death of 2 Palestinians of their wounds, as thousands of civilians were forced to flee the refugee camp by Israeli soldiers and seek sanctuary elsewhere in the city.