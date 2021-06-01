When Will The War in Yemen End?

In his last visit to Yemen, the UN envoy Martin Griffiths held a press conference in Sana'a International Airport.

UN special envoy, Martin Griffiths, today at our Strategic Support Group in Sana'a:

"We in the UN call for the support of all political parties, women, youth and civil society to move forward in the peace process and ending the war in Yemen." pic.twitter.com/JMbjO66CDu — Oliver Wils (@oliverwils123) May 31, 2021

Griffiths affirmed that all restrictions on essential commodities including fuel should be removed despite any political or military issues.

Observers said Griffiths' statement did not bring anything new and he looked desperate as he reached a dead end especially regarding the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

They believe that Yemenis will reach peace without foreign intervention.

Earlier, Griffiths met with the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

Al-Houthi criticized the role of the UN regarding the continued Saudi blockade on Yemen and the illegal detention of Yemeni oil ships saying the blockade is a clear violation of international law.

Yemenis say there will be no talks before lifting the siege on their country and ending the humanitarian crisis. They believe that the UN serves the interests of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition as there are no tangible results for its claimed efforts.

