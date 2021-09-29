Yannick Jadot Chosen by The French Greens to Run For President

  1. Home
Published September 29th, 2021 - 05:06 GMT
Yannick Jadot will run for coming presidential election
The MEP Yannick Jadot won on September 28, 2021 the primary of the ecologists and will be a presidential candidate. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Former activist and member of European Parliament narrowly beat his rival in party’s poll to determine candidate

France’s Greens party (EELV) said on Tuesday that Yannick Jadot was picked to compete in the country’s presidential election in April 2022. 

Jadot, 54, is a former Greenpeace activist and a member of the European Parliament.

In the EELV’s second-round poll to determine its presidential candidate, Jadot narrowly beat his rival Sandrine Rousseau, the former vice president of the party, according to its Twitter account.

Jadot received 51.03% of the vote while Rousseau got 48.97%.


In a statement following the announcement of the results, Jadot said solutions to environmental problems should be found, and if he wins, he will prioritize the climate.

Twelve people have announced their candidacy for president, including the far-left France Unbowed party’s Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Anne Hidalgo, the current mayor of Paris.

They will be challenging President Emmanuel Macron.

The first round of the election will be held on April 10. If any of the candidates fails to obtain an absolute majority, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in the second round on April 24.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

