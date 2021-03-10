Egyptian Woman Celebrated as A Hero for Rescuing A Victim Of Pedophilia

  1. Home
Published March 10th, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
Egyptian celebrated as a superwoman
Many Egyptians noted that no action would have been taken if not for the courageous woman. (Twitter: @wmohamedkelany)

Hours after a viral video showed a middle-aged Egyptian man as he lured a 10-years old girl into a building in Cairo where he sexually harassed her, social media users celebrated the young woman who was able to spot him using CCTV outside of the medical laboratory she works at, and consequently rescuing the child from him.

The video that was posted on women's day has stirred a national conversation across the Egyptian internet; as commentators called on authorities to persecute the man, whose identity was later identified by family and friends before Egyptian police announced arresting him and posting photos of him in the company of police personnel.

Meanwhile, many Egyptians noted that no action would have been taken if not for the courageous woman who not only stopped him from taking advantage of the young girl but also released the video through social media platforms, in an effort to deter such sexual predators.

Translation: "The superhero Lojain Osama. I really salute you, I thank you isn't enough".

Posting tweets, photos, and cartoons in celebration of the woman who was identified as Lojain Osama, Egyptians saluted the young woman saying that she is their hero for this year's international women's day.

