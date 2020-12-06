'Aliens vs Humanity'? Mysterious Metal Monolith Re-appears in East Europe After Far-away Utah

Over the last two weeks, social media users have been perplexed over a metal monolith that briefly appeared in different parts of the US before disappearing again, sparking a wave of conspiracy theories and questions over its source and creators. However, the monolith has most recently appeared in the east European country of Romania, stirring even more controversies.

Watch: The mysterious monolith that was discovered on November 18 in a remote southeastern Utah desert is gone https://t.co/ZafzbmAyDy pic.twitter.com/YPU3185HuE — Reuters (@Reuters) December 5, 2020

Even though the monolith has stirred an endless number of internet memes, especially as some conspiracy theories linked it with political agendas, the continuing appearance and disappearance of it continue to pose serious questions over what it means and how it seems to move across the world.

The monolith has so far appeared in the desert of Utah, Southern California, before being reportedly reappearing in Romania.

Another mysterious monolith has appeared — this time, in Romania pic.twitter.com/YXPamcilAj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 5, 2020

Just like Area 51, the monolith inspired a lot of theories with it being a spaceship or an alien-built structure. More realistic social media users suggested it might be an art project meant to excite viewers. Some others wondered if it's a new marketing technique that might be trying to grab the attention of as many people as possible, before it being introduced as a new service or product.

As well, some Americans with MAGA hats who seemed particularly annoyed by the monolith have reportedly tried to destroy it and replace it with crosses.