  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Aliens vs Humanity'? Mysterious Metal Monolith Re-appears in East Europe After Far-away …

'Aliens vs Humanity'? Mysterious Metal Monolith Re-appears in East Europe After Far-away Utah

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published December 6th, 2020 - 07:05 GMT
'Aliens vs Humanity'? Mysterious Metal Monolith Re-appears in East Europe After Far-away Utah
The monolith has so far appeared in the desert of Utah, Southern California, and Pennsylvania, before being reportedly erect in Romania, the only sport outside the US. (Shutterstock: Limbitech)

Over the last two weeks, social media users have been perplexed over a metal monolith that briefly appeared in different parts of the US before disappearing again, sparking a wave of conspiracy theories and questions over its source and creators. However, the monolith has most recently appeared in the east European country of Romania, stirring even more controversies.

Even though the monolith has stirred an endless number of internet memes, especially as some conspiracy theories linked it with political agendas, the continuing appearance and disappearance of it continue to pose serious questions over what it means and how it seems to move across the world.

The monolith has so far appeared in the desert of Utah, Southern California, before being reportedly reappearing in Romania.

Just like Area 51, the monolith inspired a lot of theories with it being a spaceship or an alien-built structure. More realistic social media users suggested it might be an art project meant to excite viewers. Some others wondered if it's a new marketing technique that might be trying to grab the attention of as many people as possible, before it being introduced as a new service or product.

As well, some Americans with MAGA hats who seemed particularly annoyed by the monolith have reportedly tried to destroy it and replace it with crosses.

The End is Near: Is the Sun Switching Off on Us?
Elon Musk: Humans to Colonise Mars and Live Inside Glass Domes by 2050
Do You Believe in the Donut-Earth Theory?

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...