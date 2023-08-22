Barron Trump's height sparks fuss AGAIN on internet

ALBAWABA - Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, appeared in a new photo and his height became the main talk of the internet again.

Barron Trump became the center of talk on social media after a new photo was released showing the son of the ex-president of the United States, standing next to a woman.

The time of the photo was not confirmed about whether it is new or old, however, it rapidly circulated on social media. Some allegedly said that the photo is old claiming that it was taken when the Trump family was living in the White House as people said the photo was believed to be taken inside it.

People, who already know that Barron Trump's height is around 2.01 m, were also surprised by the picture. Barron is the son of Donald and Melania Trump and was born on March 20, 2006.

Barron Trump. (X)

The photo of Barron Trump gained massive interaction and hundreds of comments such as, "He’s so tall," "He appears to be 7'2" "Dayummm, I can’t believe how tall he is!!!," and "Wow, that boy is a giant."

Yesterday, American authorities announced the arrest of a Chicago woman on Monday over charges of threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son Barron.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was jailed after threatening emails to Donald and his son Barron Trump. In one of the emails she allegedly sent: "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!"

The Guardian reported that the email was sent to "the unidentified head of an educational institution in Palm Beach county, southern Florida, where Trump has his primary residence, the Mar-a-Lago resort, club and residence complex in Palm Beach."